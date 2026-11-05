Security forces launch massive combing ops in Manipur after three insurgents killed in Noney gunfight

A joint team of Manipur Police and Central forces launched a combing operation in Nungba and Kekru Naga areas of Manipur’s Noney district on Thursday, conducting identity checks on locals, a day after three insurgents were killed and two others injured in a gunfight between rival militant groups, officials said.

More than 500 personnel from the district police, CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles began a cordon-and-search operation around 3.30 am, an official said, adding that the identities of people residing in the area were being verified.

A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am on Wednesday at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area, involving cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and its rivals, they said.

The bodies of the three men were recovered by locals.

ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the outfit and identified them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.