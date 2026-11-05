'People have a right to know where you go': Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to disclose details of his foreign trips, particularly his recent visit to Vietnam, saying the public had a right to know about the activities of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

“You just returned from Vietnam, but you don't talk about that. There should be transparency... Rahul ji, please give the public an account of all your foreign trips. How many days did you stay in Vietnam, whom did you meet, why did you go there, what was the programme...” Shah said at a BJP rally in Haryana's Karnal.

“You hold a constitutional position. The public has a right to know since you are the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha,” he added.

Shah also questioned Gandhi's criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs), asking why Congress legislators had taken oath in Kerala after winning elections using the same machines. He cited Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power, to challenge the party's position on EVMs.

“Rahul ji, there is a saying in Uttar Pradesh: ‘Naach na aaye aangan tedha’. People of the country no longer accept you, admit it,” Shah said.

He also challenged Gandhi to debate a BJP Yuva Morcha leader at a public venue in Haryana, saying the Congress leader was more interested in holding discussions on the streets than in Parliament.

“You ask Modi ji for a debate, you say ‘Tell me a venue’... Leave Modi ji aside. Pick a roundabout in Haryana, the president of our Yuva Morcha will debate with you,” Shah said.