Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India, EU conclude negotiations on flagship research, innovation programme

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels for the formal conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement in mid-December, India and the EU have concluded negotiations on New Delhi’s association with Horizon Europe, the blocs €93.5-billion flagship research and innovation programme.
The European Commission on Friday described the conclusion of negotiations as an “important step” in strengthening India-EU relations, deepening scientific cooperation and creating new opportunities for researchers, research organisations and businesses on both sides.
The development clears the way for the signing of an association agreement, subject to the completion of necessary procedures by both sides. India’s association with the programme is set to begin in January 2027. Once the agreement is signed and the required procedures are completed, Indian researchers and organisations will be eligible to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead collaborative research projects under its Pillar II, which focuses on “Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness.”
Pillar II is the programme’s largest component and supports multinational research and innovation projects addressing challenges in areas such as healthcare, digital technologies, industry, space, climate change, energy and the bioeconomy. Welcoming the development, Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, said the agreement would expand opportunities for businesses and researchers to work together. “The agreement opens new opportunities for our businesses. Horizon Europe will help our researchers and innovators work together on what comes next. We want Europe and India to be partners in developing the technologies that will shape our future,” she said.
The association would allow Indian and European partners to pool expertise, develop emerging technologies and collaborate on shared scientific and technological challenges. Association with Horizon Europe allows organisations from associated countries to participate on equal terms with their EU counterparts in the areas covered by their respective agreements. In return, associated countries make financial contributions to the programme. India and the EU launched exploratory discussions on association in February, followed by formal negotiations in July. The latest development builds on the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed between the two sides in 2001, which has been renewed until 2030.
Research and innovation also form a key component of the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda to 2030, adopted at the India-EU Summit in January. Cooperation has further expanded through the bilateral Trade and Technology Council, which provides a platform for collaboration in areas including artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, semiconductors, high-performance computing, digital skills and sixth-generation wireless telecommunications.
The two sides have also stepped up cooperation on digital skills. In February, they launched the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in India to facilitate safe and legal mobility to EU member states for professionals in the information and communications technology sector.
Modi is expected to visit Brussels in mid-December for the formal signing of the India-EU free trade agreement, negotiations for which were concluded in January. The trade agreement is expected to enter into force next year following ratification by the European Parliament.
Horizon Europe, which runs from 2021 to 2027, has an indicative budget of €93.5 billion and is the EU’s principal funding programme for research and innovation. It aims to address global challenges, support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen European industrial competitiveness and promote economic growth.
The programme also seeks to improve the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge and technologies, create employment opportunities and strengthen the European Research Area through international research partnerships. A total of 23 non-EU countries are currently associated with Horizon Europe, including Canada, Egypt, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Negotiations for association have also been concluded with Australia.