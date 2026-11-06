Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India, EU conclude negotiations on flagship research, innovation programme

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels for the formal conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement in mid-December, India and the EU have concluded negotiations on New Delhi’s association with Horizon Europe, the blocs €93.5-billion flagship research and innovation programme.

The European Commission on Friday described the conclusion of negotiations as an “important step” in strengthening India-EU relations, deepening scientific cooperation and creating new opportunities for researchers, research organisations and businesses on both sides.

The development clears the way for the signing of an association agreement, subject to the completion of necessary procedures by both sides. India’s association with the programme is set to begin in January 2027. Once the agreement is signed and the required procedures are completed, Indian researchers and organisations will be eligible to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead collaborative research projects under its Pillar II, which focuses on “Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness.”

Pillar II is the programme’s largest component and supports multinational research and innovation projects addressing challenges in areas such as healthcare, digital technologies, industry, space, climate change, energy and the bioeconomy. Welcoming the development, Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, said the agreement would expand opportunities for businesses and researchers to work together. “The agreement opens new opportunities for our businesses. Horizon Europe will help our researchers and innovators work together on what comes next. We want Europe and India to be partners in developing the technologies that will shape our future,” she said.

The association would allow Indian and European partners to pool expertise, develop emerging technologies and collaborate on shared scientific and technological challenges. Association with Horizon Europe allows organisations from associated countries to participate on equal terms with their EU counterparts in the areas covered by their respective agreements. In return, associated countries make financial contributions to the programme. India and the EU launched exploratory discussions on association in February, followed by formal negotiations in July. The latest development builds on the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed between the two sides in 2001, which has been renewed until 2030.