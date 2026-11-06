Congress terms voter ID rule for welfare scheme benefits access ‘rights chori’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday targeted the Modi government over Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh’s reported remarks that voter ID cards would replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries of social welfare programmes, saying that “vote chori” was just the trailer and the full picture was “haq-huqooq (rights) chori”.

Singh, also known as Lallan Singh, reportedly said that access to financial benefits and welfare payments under schemes of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj would require an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number along with mandatory biometric authentication.

He questioned the reliability of Aadhaar as a means of identifying beneficiaries, arguing that enrolment facilities were widely available and the document could be obtained within minutes. However, he did not specify which schemes would come under the proposed arrangement.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the minister had made the statement twice in recent days.

“Is this now the official Modi government policy?” Ramesh asked, adding that such a move would mean Aadhaar would no longer be used for the primary purpose for which it was conceived. Ramesh said the use of Aadhaar had already raised legitimate concerns, with lakhs of people allegedly being denied access to social welfare and security schemes.

“Making SIR the basis will end up excluding even more people on a massive scale,” he said, referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. “‘Vote Chori’ is just the trailer. The full picture is haq-huqooq (rights) chori,” Ramesh added.