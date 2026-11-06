Ex-CJI B R Gavai-led panel to oversee eviction in Agasthyamalai landscape

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday formed a special committee headed by former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to supervise the eviction and rehabilitation exercise in the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the committee will examine the Forest Rights Act (FRA) claims in the Megamalai region, part of the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve.
The said committee will be assisted by an officer of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Tamil Nadu. Justice Gavai can identify a suitable CEC officer to assist him, the top court said.
The committee will scrutinise FRA orders and submit its report in a sealed cover. It will supervise expeditious disposal of claims by issuing necessary directions and commence functioning forthwith.
Tamil Nadu will provide all the logistical and administrative assistance, with a Joint Secretary-level nodal officer to coordinate.
The apex court held the state responsible for delay in adjudicating claims and gave it 30 days to complete formation of remaining Gram Sabhas.
The bench also held that commercial crop cultivation cannot be a forest right and rejected Tamil Nadu's silk cotton claim. It had earlier ordered a time-bound eviction plan for encroachments in Kalakad Mundanthurai, Srivilliputhur-Megamalai and Kanyakumari. The next hearing is on February 1, 2027.