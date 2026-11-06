Ex-Punjab minister Arora gave undue favours to private realty players: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday alleged that former Punjab minister and Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora extended undue favours to private real estate players in the transfer of high-value industrial plots of the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The agency further alleged that Arora, 68, who served as Punjab's commerce and industries minister, acquired stakes in real estate entities in the name of his son, Parteek Arora.

The central probe agency had conducted searches against Arora on November 2 and 3 as part of its money laundering investigation.

The case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR accusing Arora of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Arora had allegedly offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to a senior officer of the Vigilance Bureau to settle inquiries pending against him. He was arrested on October 15, 2022, while allegedly handing over Rs 50 lakh in cash as an advance payment at Zirakpur, the ED said in a statement.