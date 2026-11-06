India, EU conclude talks on multi-billion Euro research and innovation programme

India and the European Union have wrapped up negotiations on New Delhi's association with the EU's flagship Euro 93.5-billion research and innovation programme, paving the way for greater cooperation under their broader strategic partnership.

The decision comes weeks before India and the 27-nation bloc are set to seal a landmark free trade agreement -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of two billion people.

The European Commission and India have successfully concluded negotiations on New Delhi's association to Horizon Europe programme, the EU said.

This marks an important step forward for EU-India relations, strengthening scientific cooperation, creating new opportunities in research, and deepening the strategic partnership, it said.

India's association with the Horizon programme is seen as part of the comprehensive strategic agenda of the two sides for the next five years.

For researchers, businesses and research organisations across Europe, India's association will open up more opportunities to collaborate with Indian partners and build lasting scientific and technological links, the EU said.

Once the agreement is signed and the necessary procedures are completed on both sides, researchers and organisations in India will be able to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead collaborative projects under its Pillar II: 'Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness', it said.

This is the largest part of the programme which funds collaborative, multi-national research and innovation projects tackling societal and technological issues, such as health, digital, industry, space, climate, energy, and bioeconomy.

The EU said the move will create new opportunities for European and Indian partners to pool expertise, develop technologies and address shared challenges.

Association is the closest form of cooperation offered by the EU to non-EU countries under Horizon Europe.