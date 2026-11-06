JKNC MLAs meet Farooq Abdullah, CM in Srinagar to discuss cabinet reshuffle

SRINAGAR: The crucial meeting between a group of around 20 disgruntled ruling Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLAs and the party leadership began at the residence of party president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Friday, with the legislators seeking action on their grievances following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s first cabinet reshuffle.

The disappointed legislators, who have held four meetings within a week, have raised concerns over the composition of the reshuffled cabinet and demanded changes to accommodate senior leaders and those left out.

The group of MLAs have been demanding the dropping of four ministers who have been part of the CM's cabinet since its formation in October 2024, seeking their replacement with senior party leaders and those who were overlooked in the recent reshuffle.

The group has also sought removal of Chief Minister’s advisers Nasir Aslam Wani and Shammi Oberoi, fulfilment of the party’s electoral promises and a more assertive stand on restoration of statehood and Article 370, which figured prominently in the JKNC’s 2024 Assembly election manifesto.

The legislators, including Farooq Shah, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Aijaz Jan, Sajad Uri, Saifudin Bhat, Mubarak Gul, Qaisar Jamshed Lone, Arjun Singh, Khurshid Ahmed, Javaid Mirchal and Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, arrived at Abdullah's Gupkar residence for the crucial meeting.