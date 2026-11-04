NC crisis deepens as disgruntled MLAs hold third closed-door meeting to press for action

SRINAGAR: The internal troubles within the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir appear far from over. The party suffered a major setback on Tuesday after its MP and senior leader Aga Ruhullah quit. Meanwhile, discontent among disgruntled MLAs over the cabinet reshuffle continues to simmer, with the legislators holding their third closed-door meeting on Wednesday to discuss action on their charter of demands. One of the dissenting MLAs publicly asserted that he was a fighter and would continue his fight.

The group of disgruntled MLAs held their third closed-door meeting at the residence of party MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi in Srinagar to deliberate on their demands and build pressure on the party leadership to address their grievances.

Sources said the MLAs reiterated their charter of demands and stressed on the leadership to take concrete steps to address their concerns.

The group of around 20 MLAs is demanding the removal of four ministers who have been part of Omar Abdullah's cabinet since its formation in October 2024, to make way for senior leaders and those left out in the recent reshuffle.

Their other demands include removing CM's advisers Nasir Aslam Wani and Shammi Oberoi, fulfilment of the party's electoral promises and a more assertive stand on restoration of statehood and Article 370, which figured prominently in NC's 2024 Assembly election manifesto.

Gurezi, while confirming the meeting, said a few MLAs had gathered at his residence after visiting the party's Lal Chowk legislator to offer condolences on the demise of his father.

A disgruntled MLA said the group's charter of demands had already been conveyed to NC president Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah following their first meeting on Friday.