Aga Ruhullah quits NC, announces resignation from Lok Sabha; calls Omar ‘incompetent’

SRINAGAR: In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party and the Lok Sabha, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the party leadership of betraying the public mandate in the 2024 Assembly elections.
Ruhullah made the announcement at a public gathering at Behishti Zehra Park in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, attended by thousands of people.
He described Omar Abdullah as “incompetent” and accused the NC leadership of abandoning its poll promises soon after returning to power. He said the party had sought votes on promises to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the people but had reduced its agenda to retaining power and securing ministerial positions.
Ruhullah accused the NC government of failing to implement its 2024 Assembly election manifesto, particularly its promises on the restoration of Article 370, creation of one lakh jobs, a balanced reservation policy, 200 units of free electricity and 12 free LPG cylinders annually.
“You told people that you were the guardians of their dignity. You said that if anyone touched that dignity, it would be like grabbing you by the collar. That dignity was buried on August 5, 2019. Tell me now, where is that dignity? Where is that autonomy?” he asked.
He alleged that the party leadership had distanced itself from the demand for restoration of Article 370 soon after assuming power, despite seeking a public mandate to fight for Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights.
Ruhullah also questioned Omar Abdullah’s approach towards the Centre and his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visits to Jammu and Kashmir. He asked why the Chief Minister had not used those occasions to raise the demand for restoration of the region’s constitutional rights.
Ruhullah said he was initially asked by the party to contest from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency because of the presence of Shia voters.
“They wanted me to contest from Baramulla because there were Shia voters. This was the level to which politics had been reduced, where voters were being viewed through religion,” he alleged.
He said the party later fielded him from Srinagar while Omar contested from Baramulla, as the leadership was confident of his victory from the north Kashmir seat. Ruhullah won the Srinagar constituency, while Omar suffered a defeat in Baramulla.
Recalling his conversation with Omar after the defeat, Ruhullah said he had tried to console him. Omar had responded by saying that “at least you have won and that the dignity of the NC and people of Jammu and Kashmir was now in his hands.”
Ruhullah said his political stand was not driven by the pursuit of power or positions.
“My political stand was not motivated by the pursuit of power or desire to secure positions, but by commitment to principles, dignity and the aspirations of the people,” he said.
Clarifying that his departure from the NC did not mean he would join another party, Ruhullah said he wanted to bring together honest and dedicated youth from Jammu and Kashmir on a common platform.
He appealed to parents to encourage their educated and hardworking children to enter public life and work towards bringing change to society.
Ruhullah’s announcement comes as the NC faces dissent from a group of 20 MLAs over the recent Cabinet reshuffle.