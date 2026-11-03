Aga Ruhullah quits NC, announces resignation from Lok Sabha; calls Omar ‘incompetent’

SRINAGAR: In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party and the Lok Sabha, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the party leadership of betraying the public mandate in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Ruhullah made the announcement at a public gathering at Behishti Zehra Park in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, attended by thousands of people.

He described Omar Abdullah as “incompetent” and accused the NC leadership of abandoning its poll promises soon after returning to power. He said the party had sought votes on promises to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the people but had reduced its agenda to retaining power and securing ministerial positions.

Ruhullah accused the NC government of failing to implement its 2024 Assembly election manifesto, particularly its promises on the restoration of Article 370, creation of one lakh jobs, a balanced reservation policy, 200 units of free electricity and 12 free LPG cylinders annually.

“You told people that you were the guardians of their dignity. You said that if anyone touched that dignity, it would be like grabbing you by the collar. That dignity was buried on August 5, 2019. Tell me now, where is that dignity? Where is that autonomy?” he asked.

He alleged that the party leadership had distanced itself from the demand for restoration of Article 370 soon after assuming power, despite seeking a public mandate to fight for Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights.