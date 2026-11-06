LS Speaker accepts Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah's resignation after his exit from NC

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the resignation of Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who resigned from his Parliamentary seat and the National Conference on November 3 following differences with the party leadership.

“Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an elected member of Lok Sabha from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, has resigned his seat in Lok Sabha, and his resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from November 3, 2026,” a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Ending a bitter stalemate with the National Conference (NC) leadership, Ruhullah resigned from the Lok Sabha and the party on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering in Budgam on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was assassinated in 2000, Ruhullah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah, calling his exit a “decree of freedom” from a “deceitful, corrupt organisation”.

With Ruhullah’s resignation, there are three vacancies in the Lok Sabha now. The other two include Shillong in Meghalaya and Basirhat in West Bengal, which were created following the deaths of MPs Ricky Andrew J Syngkon (Shillong) and Haji Nurul Islam (Basirhat).

(With inputs from PTI)