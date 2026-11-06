Panel to review UGC equity rules: Government

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is setting up a special committee to re-examine the UGC’s 2026 regulations on equity in higher education which has triggered a nationwide uproar.

The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, were brought in to promote inclusion and to prevent discrimination in universities and colleges.

The rules require institutions to create equal opportunity centres, appoint nodal officers and put in place a system for redressal of complaints of discrimination based on caste, gender, disability and economic background. However, the regulations have been opposed by a section of students, teachers and parents who feel that the provisions are ambiguous and could lead to harassment of innocent people.

The petitions before the Supreme Court have sought the quashing of the regulations, contending that they exceed the powers of the UGC and violate the Constitution.

The Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre -- before the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant -- said that the government is committed to equity but is also mindful of the concerns. A special committee will be formed to re-examine the regulations clause by clause, he said. The committee will consult all stakeholders, including student bodies, teachers’ associations, vice-chancellors and state governments.