Panel to review UGC equity rules: Government

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is setting up a special committee to re-examine the UGC’s 2026 regulations on equity in higher education which has triggered a nationwide uproar.
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, were brought in to promote inclusion and to prevent discrimination in universities and colleges.
The rules require institutions to create equal opportunity centres, appoint nodal officers and put in place a system for redressal of complaints of discrimination based on caste, gender, disability and economic background. However, the regulations have been opposed by a section of students, teachers and parents who feel that the provisions are ambiguous and could lead to harassment of innocent people.
The petitions before the Supreme Court have sought the quashing of the regulations, contending that they exceed the powers of the UGC and violate the Constitution.
The Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre -- before the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant -- said that the government is committed to equity but is also mindful of the concerns. A special committee will be formed to re-examine the regulations clause by clause, he said. The committee will consult all stakeholders, including student bodies, teachers’ associations, vice-chancellors and state governments.
The bench took note of the assurance and said it would wait for the committee’s report. It said the committee should ensure that the regulations are clear, fair and workable. The court also said that the larger goal of eliminating discrimination in higher education must not be lost sight of. The matter has been adjourned for hearing for another date after the committee submits its report.
The 2026 regulations had already been kept in abeyance by the top court on January 29.
At the time, the court said the provisions were “prima facie vague” and could have “very sweeping consequences”, warning that they could potentially divide society and have a “dangerous impact”.
“In exercise of our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, we further direct that the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2012, will continue to operate and remain in force till further orders,” it had said.