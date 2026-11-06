Reply on access for specially abled sought

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice and sought responses from the Centre and others (respondents) on a petition which flagged the issue of accessibility for persons with disabilities in residential buildings.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel said that this PIL relates to accessibility norms in buildings for persons with disabilities. Hearing these submissions, the bench issued notice and sought the stand of the Centre and other respondents.

The petition has contended that persons with disabilities are unable to access their own homes and residential complexes due to lack of basic facilities. Many buildings lack ramps, lifts, handrails and accessible common areas.

The plea has argued that this is contrary to the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which mandates accessibility in all public and private buildings.