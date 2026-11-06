SC monitors probe into death of judicial officer Aman Sharma, seeks report from Crime Branch

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a status report from the Delhi Police Crime Branch on the investigation into the alleged death of Delhi Judicial Services officer Aman Sharma, who was found dead at his South Delhi residence on May 2.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of Sharma's death on October 30. He allegedly died by suicide amid allegations of harassment by his wife, also a judicial officer, and his in-laws.

Six months after Judge Sharma's alleged death, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought details of the progress made in the investigation.

The bench directed the Crime Branch to file a detailed status report.

Sharma, a Delhi Judicial Services officer, was found dead at his South Delhi residence on May 2. His death shook the judicial fraternity. The probe will now be under the direct scanner of the Supreme Court, which will monitor its progress.

On Friday, the bench took up the matter and issued notice to Delhi Police.

The court asked the Crime Branch to place on record the progress made in the investigation, including steps taken and evidence collected.

The bench said it wants to be apprised of the probe. The matter will be taken up after the status report is filed. The Supreme Court's monitoring means the probe will now be watched at the highest level.

A judicial officer who spent his career ensuring justice for others deserves justice himself. The top court's order is a step towards ensuring that his death is investigated thoroughly, transparently, and without delay.