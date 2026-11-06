SC reaffirms stand on OBC creamy layer criteria, says no prospective application

The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 verdict which had held that the salary or income of a parent employed in a PSU or the private sector could not by itself be treated as the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan also rejected the Centre's plea to make the verdict applicable only prospectively, saying there was "no convincing or reasonable justification" for deferring the implementation of the judgment.

"The judgment dated March 11, 2026 determines the rights of the parties before this court. It holds that the respondent candidates fall within the non-creamy layer of the OBC category and are entitled to the benefit of reservation together with consequential placement and allotment of posts in the selection processes in which they participated.

"The grant of such benefit shall not, by itself, operate to the detriment of the seniority of any other person or entail the reopening of selections or appointments already concluded. In this regard, it is relevant to note that by its letter dated December 20, 2016, the DoPT had clarified that the selections pursuant to the Civil Services Examination, 2016 were subject to the outcome of the appeals pending before this court," the bench said.

The top court clarified that the judgment was applicable to the parties before the court and that already concluded seniority and promotions would not be reopened.

"The claims of persons asserting that they are similarly placed, whose cases are pending before any court, tribunal or other competent forum or authority may be considered on their own merits by the concerned adjudicating body or authority.

"This court expresses no opinion on the merits of such claims, save to reiterate that the interpretation of the 1993 OM (office memorandum) and the 2004 letter laid down in the judgment may be taken into consideration while adjudicating such claims in accordance with law," the bench said.