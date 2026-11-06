Seven killed as truck runs over crowd in Jharkhand’s Khunti

RANCHI: Seven people, including three women and four children, were killed and one person injured after a speeding trailer truck rammed into a group of people in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. The accident occurred when the truck was taking a sharp turn on a road.

According to eyewitnesses, a scooter rider lost control of the vehicle near Koshambi Colony and veered into roadside bushes. Hearing the commotion, residents rushed to help the rider.

While some people assisted the injured rider, several women and children stood along the roadside. That is when a speeding trailer approaching from the Torpa side rammed into them. The impact was so severe that many of them did not get a chance to react. Six people, including four women, died on the spot.

The accident wiped out two families. Resident Birsa Nayak said three members of his family, his wife, Kasila Devi, daughter Anjali and one-year-old grandchild Saurabh, were killed in the accident. His other daughter, Khushboo, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Khunti Sadar Hospital.

In another case, a man named Rajesh lost his wife, Fagan Sanga, mother, Karmi Lohrain, and two daughters, Subhani Kumari and Soni Kumari. Rajesh had left for Gujarat just three days ago to work as a labourer and has since been informed about the tragedy.