Jharkhand minister’s daughter among four killed as car hits parked truck in Jamshedpur

Trisha Singh, daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, was among four people killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Marine Drive Road under the Sonari police station area. The other victims were identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal. Police said all four occupants died on the spot.

According to officials, the truck had reportedly broken down and was parked on the right side of the four-lane road near the divider. A small tree branch had been placed at its rear to indicate the stranded vehicle, but no reflector or warning signage was visible at the site, officials said.

The impact left the car severely mangled.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Soren described the deaths as deeply distressing and said the loss of a child was an “unbearable” pain for any parent.

BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over Trisha Singh’s death, calling it heartbreaking.

(With inputs from PTI)