'This isn't just vote theft, it's rights theft': Rahul Gandhi flags voter ID link to welfare benefits

Gandhi questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, alleging that electoral rolls were effectively in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom he accused of colluding with the BJP in what he termed vote theft.

He further alleged that the government was preparing electoral rolls that could determine not only a person's voting rights but also their eligibility for welfare benefits.

"Anyone who decided yesterday that the BJP must go, will have their names cherry-picked and struck off. Name struck -- vote gone. Vote gone -- rights gone," Gandhi said.

Warning that the move could make people "invisible citizens" in a democracy, he questioned whether voter ID would eventually become mandatory for accessing other benefits, including ration, pensions, MGNREGA, housing, scholarships and reservations.

"This isn't politics to win elections, it's an arrangement to steal elections and a permanent setup to cling to power," he alleged.

Emphasising that voting was a right and not a condition for accessing welfare, Gandhi said a poor person's pension should not be linked to their voter ID. He also shared a video of Singh's remarks on social media.

The Congress had on Thursday also criticised the Centre over the announcement, alleging that "vote chori" was only the beginning and that the move amounted to an attempt to steal people's rights.

Singh had said that beneficiaries of financial assistance and welfare payments under schemes of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj would now be required to provide their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number along with mandatory biometric authentication.

(With inputs from PTI)