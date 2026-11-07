BJP targets Sonia Gandhi over Babri Masjid demolition remark, says Babar remains in Congress's heart

The BJP on Saturday slammed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her remark that she had cried while witnessing the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992, claiming her statement showed that Babar was, and still is, in the Congress's heart.

The party also questioned Gandhi's claim that she watched the demolition of the mosque on television.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi recalled crying as she witnessed the demolition of the mosque "on television".

According to the British daily, Gandhi said she knew then that they faced "a long battle for the secular nation that Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and their colleagues had strived to build".

The former Congress president accepted that her party's failures contributed in part to the rise of the BJP and its hardline Hindutva politics. "I think we have been too complacent in many ways. There was a laissez-faire kind of an attitude," she had said.

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters in Delhi, "This shows that Babar was in the heart of the Congress party back then, and he remains in its heart even today."

Gandhi's remarks mean that the Congress has now narrowed its scope to "Babar Raj", moving away from Mahatma Gandhi's "Ram Rajya", Trivedi said.

He further alleged that Gandhi's remarks make it clear that the Congress is a party with two faces and it does not merely stand with the Muslim community but "aligns itself with radicalised elements among Muslims".