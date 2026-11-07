'Modi govt has done great damage to our democracy, institutions': Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has caused "great damage" to India's democracy, institutions and the country's social fabric over the past 12 years, warning that restoring the systems even after the government leaves office would require considerable time and effort.

In an interview with a national daily ahead of the November 10 launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, the former Congress president said people were increasingly recognising the damage and becoming restless. However, she expressed optimism that Indians would welcome a return to what she described as proper governance.

"Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems back to health and great effort from political parties," she said.

Asked about the decline of the Congress and her assessment of its present condition and prospects, Gandhi said, "I am not so pessimistic. Consider that the Congress party and other opposition parties have not had a level playing field since this government came to power.

"Take into account the complete stranglehold they have on all institutions, especially the Election Commission, their control of mainstream media, their money power and their exploitation of religion."

"Yet, our party is fighting and making progress; in fact, it is the only party that has had the resilience to withstand this onslaught," Gandhi said.

She alleged that Congress workers and leaders "have faced persecution of all kinds".

"And yet, in every village and every district, Congressmen and women are still fighting for the values enshrined in our Constitution," she said.

"What is more, it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it," she alleged. "The Congress is working with like-minded parties, and our prospects are improving day by day," she said.

'Belonging: A Journey of Love', published by HarperCollins India, is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework", as she puts it in the book.