Sonia Gandhi recalls first taste of tandoori chicken, struggles with sari in memoir

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi recalls her early experiences of Indian food, clothing and family life in excerpts from her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, set for release on November 10.

Publisher HarperCollins has shared glimpses of the memoir, including her first experience of Indian food with her late husband, Rajiv Gandhi.

One of the first dishes she tried was tandoori chicken. “It was bright red, slightly charred and set her mouth on fire,” the publisher’s post says. She gradually grew accustomed to family meals served on thalis, consisting of rice, phulkas, vegetables and mutton, fish or chicken, along with arhar dal.