Bound to be 'tamasha' when book comes out; was 'totally against' Rajiv becoming PM: Sonia Gandhi

In the 1.28 minute video, Gandhi is seen sifting through the pages of her memoir and thinking aloud, "I don't know if I should tell the whole story."

"When my husband was asked to become the prime minister, which I was totally against....," she says and drifts away.

Gandhi says she felt that a lot had been written about her and a lot of it was not quite correct, as it was either "invented or exaggerated", and she wanted to now put down her story and describe facts and things as they were.

"People have different views, some people may change their view about me. Some people's view may become worse but that is what it is, that is what happens when you write a book, or when you are in public life. There is bound to be a 'tamasha' as you say it here," Gandhi says.