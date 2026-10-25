‘X’-factor: When Sonia met Rajiv for first time

NEW DELHI: In 1965, a young Italian woman in Cambridge went looking for food that reminded her of home. At a small Greek restaurant, she met Rajiv Gandhi, little knowing how that encounter would change her life. He was very good-looking, Sonia Gandhi remembers, but his gentleness stayed with her.

Sixty-one years later, she returned to that meeting for her first post on social media platform X.

Announcing her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on Saturday, the longest-serving former Congress president opened a window into the life they built together.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she wrote.