Sonia Gandhi makes debut on X, shares video recalling first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday made her debut on social media platform X, sharing a video on her upcoming book, in which she shares her memories with Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandhi's first book, Belonging - a journey of love, in which she shares her memories with Rajiv Gandhi and her journey from her younger days till now, will be launched on November 10.

In a nearly two-minute-long video, she recalled how she met Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge and showed their pictures and that of the restaurant where they first met.

"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she said in her first post on X.

While going through the photographs in the video, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson described Rajiv Gandhi as a very good-looking and gentle person.

Asked about what it was like falling in love with Rajiv Gandhi, she said, "Food in England in those days was awful. In those days, you didn't have so many restaurants, you know, like you have today."