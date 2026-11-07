'Just a name for my son': Jenny returns to Dehradun after 23 years, Harak Singh Rawat hits back

DEHRADUN: More than two decades after a controversy that once rocked Uttarakhand's political circles, Jenny, also known as Indira Dewri, has returned to Dehradun, renewing her demand for a fresh CBI investigation and a DNA test. She said she wanted her 23-year-old son to receive recognition.

In a video message, Jenny appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for justice and said she would not leave Dehradun until her demands were addressed.

"I want a fresh CBI investigation and another DNA test. I want nothing else — just a name for my son," she said.

Jenny questioned the earlier investigation, claiming that CBI officials had met her only once. "The CBI came to meet me just one time. Is that how an investigation is done?" she said.