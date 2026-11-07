'Just a name for my son': Jenny returns to Dehradun after 23 years, Harak Singh Rawat hits back

DEHRADUN: More than two decades after a controversy that once rocked Uttarakhand's political circles, Jenny, also known as Indira Dewri, has returned to Dehradun, renewing her demand for a fresh CBI investigation and a DNA test. She said she wanted her 23-year-old son to receive recognition.
In a video message, Jenny appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for justice and said she would not leave Dehradun until her demands were addressed.
"I want a fresh CBI investigation and another DNA test. I want nothing else — just a name for my son," she said.
Jenny questioned the earlier investigation, claiming that CBI officials had met her only once. "The CBI came to meet me just one time. Is that how an investigation is done?" she said.
She also said she had been distressed at the time and struggled to understand Hindi. "They did not question me properly. I could not understand 90 per cent of what was being said," she alleged.
Jenny questioned how a DNA test could have been conducted, claiming that no one had come to collect her son's sample. Her account could not be independently verified.
She alleged that she was a minor when the incident took place and said fear had prevented her from speaking publicly earlier. "Whenever he went, he was in a position of power. I was told my case would never be reopened," she said, referring to the former minister.
Jenny said she had come to Dehradun seeking a birth certificate for her son and that this was her third visit to the city. She alleged that during an earlier visit, the police had escorted her out and warned her not to return. "There were a hundred or two hundred policemen. They told me, 'Don't come back'," she said.
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat has denied the allegations against him, including the allegation of rape. Speaking at a press conference at the Congress state headquarters, he accused the BJP of trying to divert public attention.
"The game has been started by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and I will end it with his departure," Rawat said. He claimed that the BJP was unsettled by Congress's campaigns and recent protests.
The case was examined by a state Assembly inquiry and subsequently by the CBI in 2003. At the time, a DNA test reportedly found no match, and Rawat was given a clean chit.