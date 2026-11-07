KC Venugopal accuses CEC of 'butchering' democracy, says PM Modi will quit office in disgrace

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "butchering" democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be forced to leave office in disgrace.

Addressing a 'Save Vote, Save Country' mega rally organised by the Congress in Kozhikode, Venugopal alleged that Kumar and other Election Commissioners had been given immunity under the law and were using it to undermine democratic rights.

He claimed that 13.32 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll exercise and alleged that the move would deprive them not only of their voting rights but also of other government benefits.

"From the day he received this protection, he started butchering our democracy," Venugopal said, referring to the Chief Election Commissioner.

He alleged that the removal of names from electoral rolls could have wider consequences, claiming that voter identity cards could become the basis for accessing government welfare benefits instead of Aadhaar cards.

Referring to a recent statement by a Union Minister in Patna, he said removing a person's name from the voter list would effectively take away several other rights and benefits available to them.

Venugopal alleged that the Modi government had expected to implement the SIR exercise easily with the support of the Chief Election Commissioner, but the protests in Delhi had challenged that plan.