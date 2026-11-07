Neighbour shoots man dead in Faridabad after parking dispute, fires 15 rounds; accused arrested

A parking dispute between neighbours turned fatal in Faridabad's Sector 21C after a 42-year-old man working in Singapore was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour, who police said fired 15 rounds at him with a licensed pistol.

According to PTI, Paramjeet Dhankhar was returning from the gym on Friday night when he asked his neighbour, Monu Sharma, to move his car from its designated parking spot. Sharma allegedly opened fire, hitting Dhankhar with nine bullets. He died at the spot, police said on Saturday.

The two families lived in the same building, with Dhankhar's family occupying the first floor and Sharma's the third. Police said they had been involved in disputes over vehicle parking and a dog defecating in the building's parking area.

Sharma fled with his family after the shooting. Police reached the scene after receiving information from Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, and recovered cartridge cases.

Dhankhar, who was based in Singapore and worked for a private company there, had arrived in India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was also due to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.