Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on memoir row, says Penguin was uneasy with government criticism

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said Penguin Random House India was "uneasy" with criticism of the government in her forthcoming memoir, breaking her silence on the controversy surrounding the book's publication.

Gandhi said she was disappointed, but not surprised, by the publisher's decision not to proceed with the Indian edition of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) had reportedly, initially expressed interest in publishing the book but later decided not to take up the Indian publishing rights.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of the book on November 10, Gandhi said Penguin was "uneasy in general with the criticism of the government".

Gandhi admitted she was disappointed, though not altogether surprised, by Penguin India's decision not to publish the book.

She saw it as an attempt to censor her book, The Guardian reported.

The controversy began amid reports of differences between the publisher and the author's representatives over editorial changes to the manuscript.

Several Congress leaders raised concerns over possible governmental pressure and freedom of expression, with some alleging that Penguin India was under pressure to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi regime.