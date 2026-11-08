19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen's Hodeidah, Sana'a safely evacuated, says Embassy

The evacuation comes days after India confirmed that 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in an incident off the Yemeni coast were safe. However, it remains unclear whether these 14 nationals are among the 19 seafarers evacuated.

On October 23, the Indian mission had said that all 14 Indians aboard the yacht near Hodeidah were safe and that it was in touch with relevant parties to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, some Arab media outlets had quoted Yemen-based Houthi group spokesperson Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces had targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island in the Red Sea, off the Yemeni coast. Saree had said the vessel was carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces were involved in rescuing them.

The incident occurred amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, with attacks and retaliatory strikes reported in recent days.

Saudi Arabia has intercepted missiles and drones launched by the Houthis, while Saudi-led coalition forces have carried out airstrikes in Yemen. The escalation has raised concerns about a possible return to wider conflict after relative calm under a 2022 truce.

The latest violence has also heightened concerns over the safety of civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial international shipping route.

(With inputs from PTI)