Saudi Arabia turns to Syria for help as fighting with Houthis escalates

DAMASCUS: Syria is preparing to send fighters to Saudi Arabia to deploy along its border and potentially help it fight Iranian-backed rebels in neighboring Yemen, three officials with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press.

Syrian military advisers have already deployed to Saudi Arabia, but no fighters have been sent to Yemen, according to a regional official and two Syrian officials, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Officials in Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fighting escalated this summer in Yemen between the Houthi rebels and the government's Saudi-backed forces. The Houthis have also launched direct and deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia in what is the latest front in the regional conflict that began in February when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran.

Syria, which has a supply of battle-hardened fighters after a long civil war, has so far stayed on the sidelines.

Saudi Arabia has an array of U.S.-supplied fighter jets and missile defenses but has been unable to defeat the Houthis in past rounds of conflict.

While Saudi Arabia's other allies have been reluctant to commit ground forces to its fight with the Houthis, the Syrian government is beholden to it. The Saudis provided funds to Syrian rebels during that country's civil war and have promised much-needed financial assistance for Syria's postwar reconstruction.

Syrian fighters set to deploy to Saudi-Yemen border

A Syrian official said that an initial force of about 600 Syrian special forces fighters is expected to be deployed to Saudi Arabia in the coming week.