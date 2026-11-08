A village in Himachal where Diwali brings fear, not festivity, for over 100 years

HAMIRPUR: Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across India on Sunday, as homes and streets lit up with lamps, candles and colourful lights.

But in Himachal's Sammoo village, the festive excitement was missing.

For over 100 years, residents have refrained from celebrating the festival of lights, a tradition they attribute to a longstanding curse that, according to local belief, hangs over the village.

A village elder who has seen more than 72 Diwalis pass without celebration said the villagers have little reason to prepare for the festival.

He said that whenever someone tries to celebrate Diwali, misfortune or loss strikes the village.

Over generations, this belief has taken deep root, leaving villagers convinced that celebrating Diwali could invite calamities ranging from fires and disasters to untimely deaths.

Savitri Devi, an elderly resident of the village, said, "This tradition is very old. Generations have come and gone, but no one has celebrated Diwali here.

A woman from our village committed sati and cursed that Diwali would never be celebrated here.

Even today, the fear is so deeply rooted that people refrain from celebrating the festival."

Sati was a historical practice in which a widow immolated herself on her deceased husband's funeral pyre. The practice was subsequently outlawed.

Sachin, a resident, said, "No one cooks special food on Diwali here. If someone tries, something bad happens. There was a time when someone died unexpectedly. Only then do we light lamps in our homes.