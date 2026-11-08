‘Brazen assault on institutional norms’: Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating institutional norms by referring to political opponents as “Dimagi Naxals” during his Diwali visit to Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the Prime Minister for using a solemn occasion involving security personnel to target his political rivals, saying Modi had once again resorted to what he described as his trademark abuse.
“The Prime Minister has not spared the nation even on Diwali day his trademark abuse. He has once again spoken of what he calls dimagi naxals,” Ramesh said.
Describing the remarks as “a brazen assault on all institutional norms”, the Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister had repeatedly branded those who disagreed with his government as Naxal sympathisers.
Drawing parallels with previous instances, Ramesh cited Modi's remarks in April 2024 against those demanding a caste census, whom he had described as “urban Naxals”.
He pointed out that the Centre subsequently announced in April 2025 that a caste census would be conducted alongside Census 2027.
Ramesh also referred to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, alleging that Modi had accused those opposing the legislation of subscribing to a Naxal ideology in September 2020. The government eventually withdrew the laws in November 2021.
“The PM is clearly distraught, disturbed and desperate. Jhola-picking-up time is fast approaching,” he added.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi, while interacting with security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, warned that the threat of Naxalism had not been completely eliminated despite the gains made against armed Maoist groups.
He alleged that “Dimagi Naxals” had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy.
“Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over,” Modi said, asserting that while armed Naxalites had been driven out of forests, those he described as “Dimagi Naxals” continued to pose a challenge.
The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, claiming that his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions and act against Left-Wing Extremism.
(With inputs from PTI)