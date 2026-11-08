‘Brazen assault on institutional norms’: Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating institutional norms by referring to political opponents as “Dimagi Naxals” during his Diwali visit to Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the Prime Minister for using a solemn occasion involving security personnel to target his political rivals, saying Modi had once again resorted to what he described as his trademark abuse.

“The Prime Minister has not spared the nation even on Diwali day his trademark abuse. He has once again spoken of what he calls dimagi naxals,” Ramesh said.