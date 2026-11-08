Sonia Gandhi recalls Diwali celebrations at Indira Gandhi's former residence in Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday shared a video on X, recalling how her family celebrated Diwali when they lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the former residence of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

In the video, Sonia recalls how a Ganesh statue at the entrance was decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.

She also tells her granddaughter that people used to go “berserk” with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked fireworks such as the 'phuljhadi'.