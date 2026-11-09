'Eid' literally means festival: Cong defends Kharge's Diwali remark, says critics are 'semantically ignorant'

The Congress on Monday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "khushiyon ka Eid" remark on Diwali, saying that those making a big deal out of the remarks are "semantically ignorant" as the word 'Eid' literally means festival.

The BJP came down heavily on Kharge for calling Diwali a "khushiyon ka Eid" (Eid of happiness) while extending his greetings on the festival over the weekend and dared him and senior opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi to call Eid a "Diwali of joy". The BJP also called the Congress an anti-Sanatani party.

BJP's national media co-incharge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress chose vote bank politics even on Diwali with the party president describing Diwali as an "Eid of Happiness".

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Those making a big deal out of Kharge ji’s statement are semantically ignorant."

"The word 'Eid' literally means 'festival'. Now go and listen to his statement again. It is perfectly normal -- unlike the Sanghi negativity that makes some people incapable of sparing even a festival," Khera said on X.