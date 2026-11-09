Family of jailed MP Amritpal Singh seeks his parole as grandmother's cremation put on hold for three days

CHANDIGARH: The cremation of Charan Kaur, grandmother of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and chief of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) Amritpal Singh, has been put on hold for three days as the family and his party demand his release on parole to attend the last rites.

A delegation of AD-WPD leaders is scheduled to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and urge him to expedite the process of granting parole to the jailed MP and his relatives on humanitarian grounds.

Amritpal's father, Tarsem Singh, said the family was awaiting the government's response. "My brother is in Bathinda jail, while Amritpal's brother is also in jail. We are considering all options. We have decided to keep the body for three days and wait for the government to act,” he said.

He also criticised the denial of parole to his son, pointing out that Amritpal had earlier sought permission to attend a Lok Sabha session to raise issues concerning his constituency.

"My son is not even being released after the NIA stated that his custody was no longer required. He has lost his grandmother and it is an emotional moment for the family,” he said.