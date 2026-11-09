'Modi, Shah have lost mental balance': Baghel hits back at PM's 'mental Naxals' remark

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a political offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a day after the PM’s statements on Naxalism during the latter’s visit to Bastar.

Speaking to media persons in Janjgiri village of Durg district, Baghel questioned the 'tangible benefits brought to the Bastar region despite repeated high-profile visits by top central BJP leaders'.

"The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister visit Bastar time and again, but what have the people here actually received?" the senior Congress leader asked.

Defending his governance record, Baghel claimed that Naxalism had significantly weakened during the Congress regime in the state, while the menace had peaked during the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule led by Raman Singh.

Taking a swipe at the incumbent BJP administration, he questioned the status of the ruling party’s promises, specifically asking what had happened to the pledge of providing ₹1 crore to panchayats that become entirely Naxal-free.

Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Modi's "mental Naxals" (Dimagi Naxals) remark, the former Chief Minister hit back, stating that both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah appeared to have lost their mental balance.

Furthermore, Baghel urged PM Modi to accept Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s open challenge for a debate. He asserted that since the Prime Minister had levelled allegations against the opposition, he must come forward and face a direct, public discussion.