'Jawans didn't buy PM's lies': Rahul repeats debate dare over Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Dimagi Naxals" jibe while addressing CRPF personnel, saying the jawans had not bought his "lies" and reiterating his challenge to the PM to debate him on who was anti-national and controlled by foreign forces.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said that the prime minister "called us Naxals" and asserted that after the debate, Modi "won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again".

In his post on X, addressed to the CRPF personnel, Gandhi said, "Dear @crpfindia, Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies."

"He called us Naxals. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," Gandhi said.