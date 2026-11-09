PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine conflict, India reiterates readiness to support peace efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Monday, reiterating India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia through dialogue and diplomacy.
During the conversation, Modi reaffirmed India's human-centric approach to the conflict and conveyed New Delhi's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at restoring peace, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Zelenskyy shared his assessment of recent developments in the ongoing conflict, while the two leaders also discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as productive and said the two sides had reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral ties and agreed to further strengthen cooperation.
"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he said.
The conversation comes amid repeated appeals from Kyiv for India's involvement in efforts to end the war. In August, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was counting on India's contribution to ending the conflict and appreciated New Delhi's commitment to peace and dialogue.
"Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution," he had said in a social media post.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had also acknowledged Modi's efforts to encourage a settlement. In October, Putin said the Indian Prime Minister had "very good ideas" on resolving the conflict and regularly raised the issue during their meetings.
Despite their close ties, Modi consistently asks about ending the war, Putin had said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had separately said Russia was grateful for India's readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the conflict and for the ideas put forward by New Delhi.
(With inputs from PTI)