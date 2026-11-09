PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine conflict, India reiterates readiness to support peace efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Monday, reiterating India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the conversation, Modi reaffirmed India's human-centric approach to the conflict and conveyed New Delhi's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at restoring peace, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Zelenskyy shared his assessment of recent developments in the ongoing conflict, while the two leaders also discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as productive and said the two sides had reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral ties and agreed to further strengthen cooperation.

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he said.