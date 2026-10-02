Putin says PM Modi has 'very good ideas' to end Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with repeatedly urging an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that the Indian leader has “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable settlement.
Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin said Modi had consistently raised the Ukraine conflict in his conversations with him despite their close bilateral and personal ties. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.
Putin said Modi was interested in a “negotiated outcome” and had offered ideas aimed at bridging differences between the parties.
“Prime Minister Modi has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict,” Putin said. “I think it’s my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” he added.
Putin’s remarks come as India continues to maintain engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv while publicly advocating dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. New Delhi has repeatedly said that its position is focused on peace rather than alignment with either side of the conflict.
Modi reiterated that position during his latest meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, with Modi again saying that “dialogue and diplomacy” were the way forward in resolving conflicts.
The meeting followed their August 31 talks on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek. The two leaders have maintained regular contact since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Modi has repeatedly urged an end to the fighting, including in his earlier conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India has also offered its diplomatic channels for supporting peace efforts, while stopping short of presenting itself as a formal mediator.
Putin’s latest comments are seen as Moscow’s recognition of New Delhi’s continued engagement on finding a solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian oil infrastructure despite US President Donald Trump’s warnings that the attacks are worsening a global diesel shortage and driving up fuel prices.
Kyiv reported strikes on facilities in Samara, Volgograd and Oryol, as well as a Russian vessel in the Black Sea. Ukraine claims its campaign has disrupted more than 45 per cent of Russia’s refining capacity, contributing to fuel shortages.
Meanwhile, Europe’s reliance on US fuel is growing amid disrupted West Asian supplies.