Putin says PM Modi has 'very good ideas' to end Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with repeatedly urging an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that the Indian leader has “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable settlement.

Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin said Modi had consistently raised the Ukraine conflict in his conversations with him despite their close bilateral and personal ties. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

Putin said Modi was interested in a “negotiated outcome” and had offered ideas aimed at bridging differences between the parties.

“Prime Minister Modi has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict,” Putin said. “I think it’s my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” he added.

Putin’s remarks come as India continues to maintain engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv while publicly advocating dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. New Delhi has repeatedly said that its position is focused on peace rather than alignment with either side of the conflict.