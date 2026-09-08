Modi-Putin meeting to set stage for deeper India-Russia economic, defence ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday ahead of the BRICS Summit, their second bilateral meeting in weeks, with the talks set to give fresh momentum to the India-Russia partnership across energy, defence, trade and strategic cooperation.

The meeting comes amid record levels of Russian energy supplies to India, discussions on expanding defence cooperation and efforts to address long-standing payment issues in bilateral trade. Putin will attend the BRICS Summit on September 12-13.

Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said India-Russia energy cooperation was continuing to reach new highs. “Every month we have a new record,” Peskov said, while declining to disclose figures.

Defence cooperation is also expected to feature prominently, with Russia signalling its readiness to discuss the supply and possible technology transfer of advanced platforms, including the Su-57 fighter and S-500 air defence system.

“We have very good military equipment and are willing to offer it to the Indian side,” Peskov said. He indicated that Moscow was prepared to discuss India’s demand for technology transfer in connection with the Su-57.

Peskov also suggested that the two countries could deepen joint defence production, citing the BrahMos programme as a model.

“We are jointly producing the BrahMos missiles, and it is time to think about improving those missiles, adding some additional characteristics, making them more competitive in the market and more effective,” he said.