India in touch with Ukraine and Russia, seeks ideas to help end war: EAM Jaishankar in Warsaw

India has been in continuous touch with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides and is trying to see if there are ideas and suggestions which can be developed in some way that will contribute to the mitigation or the cessation of the conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Warsaw from Kyiv, where he held talks with top Ukrainian leadership on Thursday, made the remarks after meeting Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Addressing a joint press meet alongside Sikorski, Jaishankar said he discussed complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security, with his Polish counterpart.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and I also understandably discussed some major global and regional issues, notable among them is the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year... I myself have just come here from Kyiv," he said, referring to his visit to Ukraine a day earlier.

Replying to a question, he said India has been in continuous touch with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

"What we are trying to do is to see if there are ideas and suggestions which can be developed in some way in which they will contribute to the mitigation, ideally, the cessation of the conflict," he added.

A day earlier, Jaishankar had said in Ukraine that India is ready to extend "any help in any manner" to end the Ukraine-Russia war. He had met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Thursday.