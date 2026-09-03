External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Kyiv: India ready to support Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

India is ready to contribute to efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war “in any manner” possible, including mediation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday during his official visit to Kyiv, according to reports.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that a lasting solution must come through dialogue and diplomacy.

“If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” Jaishankar said, signalling New Delhi’s willingness to support peace efforts if requested by both Russia and Ukraine.

The two ministers also discussed security developments in the Black Sea, including recent attacks on commercial shipping. The issue is of particular concern to India after previous incidents in which Indian seafarers were among those affected.

Jaishankar’s three-day diplomatic tour, from September 3 to 5, includes visits to Ukraine and Poland. The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional and international security developments.

The Kyiv visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Modi urged Putin to move from an “endless war” towards an “end of war”, reaffirming India’s call for a diplomatic resolution.