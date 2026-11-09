Public servant in judicial custody for over 48 hours deemed suspended, no separate order needed: SC

The Supreme Court has held that a public servant who remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours is deemed to be under suspension, and no separate order is required to give effect to the provision.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manmohan made the observation while restoring the bail granted to Vishwajeet Singh, administrator of the Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Samastipur, who was arrested in a bribery case.

Singh was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000 to clear the pending wages of Rs 36,421 due to a contractual worker.

The apex court set aside a July 1, 2026, order of the Patna High Court cancelling Singh's bail nearly a year after it was granted by the sessions court.

While allowing his appeal, the Supreme Court said the amount allegedly demanded as a bribe was not a relevant consideration in deciding a bail plea. It observed that the high court could have disagreed with the sessions court's description of the amount as "paltry" without cancelling the bail.

However, the bench flagged what it described as a "disturbing feature" concerning Singh's service status after his arrest.

Noting that Singh had remained in judicial custody for nearly 15 days, Justice Pardiwala said, "Once a public servant is arrested and remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours, there is a deemed suspension. Being a public servant, he could be said to have been placed under deemed suspension. No specific order is required to be passed in this regard."