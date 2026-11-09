SC upholds bail to accused uncle in Gujarat interfaith marriage murder case

In a significant development in a gruesome honour killing case from Gujarat, the SC has declined to interfere with the bail granted by the Gujarat High Court to an accused alleged to have played a role in the conspiracy behind the murder of a young woman’s husband.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order passed by the HC. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) is, accordingly, dismissed," said the bench of the top court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

The case arises out of a brutal daylight murder allegedly committed as an act of revenge against an interfaith marriage. The woman, who was previously a Muslim, had married a Hindu man and subsequently embraced Hinduism. Her decision to marry outside her community allegedly provoked opposition from her parental family.

According to the prosecution, the woman’s family members, including her parents, brother and uncle, allegedly conspired to take revenge for the marriage.

The murder was planned around the period of Muharram. The woman’s juvenile brother, along with other accused persons, allegedly attacked and murdered her husband in broad daylight, inflicting as many as 25 injuries on his body. The accused were arrested and remained in custody.

The juvenile accused, alleged to have directly committed the murder, and the uncle, alleged to be the principal instigator and conspirator, were also behind bars.

The Gujarat High Court subsequently granted bail to the accused uncle, Sultan Ahmed Detha, prompting the victim’s wife, Razmaben Yagnik Dudhrejiya (petitioner), to approach the top court seeking cancellation of the bail.

Taking note of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case, the SC initially issued notice on the petition.