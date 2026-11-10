Bihar hikes DA for employees, pensioners ahead of Chhath, clears 31 proposals

PATNA: Bihar government on Tuesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners ahead of the Chhath festival.

The decision was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The cabinet cleared a total of 31 proposals from various departments at its meeting.

Government employees drawing salaries under the Seventh Pay Commission will now receive DA at 63 per cent, up from the existing 60 per cent. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2026, meaning employees will also receive arrears for the intervening months.

The cabinet also approved an increase in DA for employees drawing salaries under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions. For those covered by the Fifth Pay Commission, DA has been raised from 483 per cent to 497 per cent, while for employees under the Sixth Pay Commission, it has been increased from 262 per cent to 269 per cent. Eligible family pensioners will also benefit from the revision.

The cabinet approved the Bihar Building Byelaws, 2026, aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining approval for the construction of houses, shops, commercial complexes and other buildings across the state.

The existing 2014 rules will be replaced. The new regulations provide for a base floor area ratio (FAR) of 3.0 and allow permits for low-rise buildings through self-declaration.

Under the new provisions, construction plans will be deemed approved if no decision is taken within 30 days.