Coordinated anti-India campaign allegedly by Chinese vloggers presenting Dhaka locations as Delhi

NEW DELHI: An alleged coordinated anti-India campaign has been carried out by a group of Chinese vloggers and livestreamers filming in impoverished neighbourhoods of Dhaka and falsely presenting the locations as parts of New Delhi, official sources said here.

The campaign is not simply about filming poverty but a deliberate attribution of another country's locations and living conditions to India, accompanied by derogatory commentary that could influence perceptions of Indian society among international audiences.

The available reports clearly suggest a coordinated anti-India campaign, the sources said.

According to recent reports, the group of Chinese vloggers and livestreamers are filming in impoverished neighbourhoods of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and falsely presenting the locations as parts of New Delhi, India, they said.

The vloggers are broadcasting footage from Dhaka neighbourhoods while making derogatory remarks about India's living conditions, sanitation, food habits and poverty, sources said.

This raises serious concerns about the deliberate misrepresentation of geographical locations and the potential use of misleading digital content to create negative perceptions about India among international audiences.

The issue also highlights the growing challenge of misinformation and image manipulation on social media platforms, where sensationalised content can reach large audiences before its authenticity is verified.

Incidents point to a recurring pattern. There have been reports that around 150 Chinese nationals have been involved in filming and livestreaming in the Tekpara and Uttara localities of Dhaka.

The activity appears to have continued for several months, with streamers reportedly operating from early morning until late at night.

The Chinese nationals are reportedly broadcasting through Chinese social media platforms, particularly Douyin, China's domestic short-video platform, and WeChat, China's messaging and social networking platform, they said.