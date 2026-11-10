'I’ll have to come back for his funeral’: Sonia recalls son’s words ahead of Rajiv’s assassination

NEW DELHI: As Sonia Gandhi’s world came crashing down on May 21, 1991, when Rajiv Gandhi was killed in an explosion, the eerie premonition made by her son Rahul echoed in her mind.

“If something isn’t done about Pa’s security, I know I’ll soon have to come back for his funeral,” Rahul had told his mother just two months earlier while on a tour with Rajiv.

Sonia Gandhi recalls the fateful evening when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in her memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love”. A woman on the pretense of offering him a garland detonated the explosives strapped to her body, killing the former prime minister and 14 others in his vicinity.

The final attempt on Rajiv’s life came a little over a year after his SPG cover was withdrawn by the V P Singh government, even though a committee met in December and decided that the Special Protection Group cover must continue "unless a change was warranted by some fresh threat assessment", Gandhi writes.

“No such review was ever undertaken. The very next month the SPG cover was withdrawn by the V. P. Singh government. A specialised force in a whole system trained to provide proximate security was replaced with the local police,” Gandhi writes.

She remembers the day as any other, while she found a “sense of comfort” on Rajiv’s side of the bed whenever he was away, Priyanka was getting ready in her room to go to a friend’s birthday party. Rahul was in college in the US.

“Suddenly I heard footsteps running down the corridor towards my room. No one else was in the house; it could only have been her. I thought I heard her stumbling, then the footsteps stopped abruptly at my door. I shut my book and listened, feeling uneasy.

“When the door opened, she entered slowly, her steps deliberate. She seemed to be stilling herself, moving with forced calm as she walked up to me. But her breath was fast and shallow, the colour had drained from her face, and her eyes were darker than I had ever seen them before,” Gandhi writes in the book.