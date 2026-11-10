India reiterates safe passage through Hormuz amid rising attacks on commercial shipping

India on Tuesday reiterated its call for free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was in touch with all concerned parties to prevent attacks on civilian vessels and seafarers, including Indian-flagged ships and Indian nationals working onboard.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remained engaged with the stakeholders amid a spate of attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

"We continue to call for free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said.

"We are in touch with all concerned parties to avoid attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, including vessels under Indian flag and Indian seafarers," he added.

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah, Oman, on November 2. India had strongly condemned the incident.

The West Asia conflict, which began in February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. India has consistently called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.