IndiGo extends suspension of flights to Jeddah till November 21, Riyadh till November 30

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Tuesday announced a further extension of the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21. Operations to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30.
An official release said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security and safety considerations.
"The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary," IndiGo said.
Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking, the release added.
The other major operators in the region, Air India and Air India Express, are expected to follow suit. A source said the updates would be announced shortly.
The Air India Group had earlier announced that its flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 14.
In a recent statement, Akasa Air said its operations to Jeddah had been suspended until November 18 and those to Riyadh until November 30.
"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations," it said.