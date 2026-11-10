IndiGo extends suspension of flights to Jeddah till November 21, Riyadh till November 30

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Tuesday announced a further extension of the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21. Operations to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30.

An official release said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security and safety considerations.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary," IndiGo said.

Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking, the release added.