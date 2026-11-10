SC draws line between ancestral and inherited property, denies grandson's claim

Grandfather's property does not automatically become the grandson's, as the Supreme Court has drawn a sharp line between ancestral property and separate property and held that a grandson has no birthright in property devolved on his father through the partition of his grandfather's estate.

A bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sunita Agarwal delivered the ruling while dismissing an appeal by a minor son who claimed a half share in a 1,811 sq ft property in Chennai.

The property belonged to his grandfather, late N Ramakrishnan. After the grandfather died, his son and daughter partitioned it through a compromise decree in a 1993 suit filed by the sister. In 1994, the partition was finalised. Each heir became the exclusive owner of his or her share.

The father got his share and sold it. The son challenged the sale, claiming a half share as a coparcener by birth.

The Supreme Court rejected the claim. It held that once the grandfather's property devolved on his heirs under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, and was partitioned, the share allotted to the father became his exclusive property in his individual capacity.